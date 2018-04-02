Nikulin’s Czech lawyer seeking compensation for his client

The Czech lawyer of alleged Russian hacker Yevgeny Nikulin, whom the Czech Republic recently extradited to the United States wants to challenge the decision at the Czech Constitutional Court and the European Court of Human Rights.

Lawyer Martin Sadílek said he considers the justice minister’s decision to extradite Nikulin to the US legally shaky since the minister had not given Nikulin a chance to appeal the verdict of the Constitutional Court which rejected his complaint against extradition as „groundless“. The lawyer says that this could open the door to compensation for Nikulin.