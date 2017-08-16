In football, Slavia Prague have dented their chances of taking part in the group stage of the Champions League following a 0:2 defeat against APOEL Nicosia in the first leg match on Tuesday night. The Czech league champions conceded two goals in the first 10 minutes and struggled to get back in the game. A brighter performance in the second half saw Slavia hit the post. The return leg takes place next Wednesday with Slavia needing a three goal lead to go through.