Night-time temperatures drop below zero

Temperatures dropped to record lows in some parts of the Czech Republic in the early hours of Tuesday. The lowest temperature, minus 7.8 degrees Celsius, was recorded at Luční Bouda in the Krkonoše mountains in north Bohemia. Freezing temperatures were also registered corded in the Šumava mountains in the south west of the country. Records were broken at 30 stations in operation for 30 years or more.
