Morning temperatures dropped below zero on Thursday night in some parts of the Czech Republic. The lowest temperature, minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, was recorded at the measuring station in Kvilda in the Šumava mountains in the south west of the country. Freezing temperatures were also recorded in Jizerské hory in north Bohemia. According to meteorologists, the spell of colder weather will last until the end of the week, with daytime highs hovering around 20 degrees Celsius.