NHL: Pasterňák clinches first career hat trick

Hockey forward David Pasterňák scored his first hat trick – including the winning goal – in the Boston Bruins’ game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL on Tuesday; the Bruins had been trailing 4:1 but came back from the dead in the space of 10 minutes in the third period to shock the Hurricanes. The last goal of the game was Pasterňák’s, an empty-netter.

The Bruins are second in the Atlantic Division.