NHL: Mrázek's new mask taps spirit of legendary Broad Street Bullies

Philadelphia Flyers' goalie Petr Mrázek has a new mask paying homage to the hockey club's most famous era in the early to mid-1970s when the Flyers reinvented themselves, going from being a weaker expansion team to the Broad Street Bullies with legendary players like Bobby Clarke, Dave Schultz and Bernie Parent.

The club won its only two Stanley Cups back-to-back in 1974 and 1975.

NHL.com reported that the mask was painted by artist David Gunnarsson, quoting a statement on Instagram where he said that it was an "honor" to paint and create the piece for the goalie.

The Flyers acquired Mrázek from the Detroit Red Wings in February.