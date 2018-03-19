NHL: Mrázek stops 25 shots in win against Caps

Czech players for the Philadelphia Flyers made a mark on Sunday in their match-up against the Washington Capitals. Jakub Voráček picked up a goal and an assist while Radko Gudas got two assists to help lift the Flyers over the Caps by a score of 6-3.

Goalie Petr Mrázek, in the news recently for his new Broad Street Bullies mask, turned away 25 of 28 shots.