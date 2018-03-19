NHL: Mrázek stops 25 shots in win against Caps

Jan Velinger
19-03-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech players for the Philadelphia Flyers made a mark on Sunday in their match-up against the Washington Capitals. Jakub Voráček picked up a goal and an assist while Radko Gudas got two assists to help lift the Flyers over the Caps by a score of 6-3.

Goalie Petr Mrázek, in the news recently for his new Broad Street Bullies mask, turned away 25 of 28 shots.

 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 