NHL: Mrázek, Philly, lose third straight

Czech hockey goalie Petr Mrázek may have gotten off to a three game winning start with his new NHL club the Philadelphia Flyers but a three game skid has followed, including a 7-6 loss against in the shootout to Tampa Bay at the weekend and a 4-1 defeat by the Florida Panthers on Sunday.

The only Czech to get on the board in the NHL on Sunday was forward Tomáš Hyka, called up from the farm team for Las Vegas: he earned an assist in the Golden Knights’ 3-2 win over New Jersey.