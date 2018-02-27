NHL: Mrázek blanks Habs, Plekanec debuts with Leafs

Hockey goalie Petr Mrázek got his first shutout for the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday following his recent trade from the Detroit Red Wings. The goaltender stopped a total of 33 shots by the Montreal Canadiens while the Flyers scored once against the Habs for the win. Mrazek also got the win in his debut against the Blue Jackets, which ended 2-1.

Centre Tomáš Plekanec, 35, traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs by Montreal debuted with the Leafs against Tampa Bay on Monday. The club lost in the penalty shootout by a score of 4-3.

Plekanec, who had spent his entire NHL career until now with Montreal and is 7th on the club’s all-time games played list, says it would take a few practices and matches to settle in; but said he was excited by the skills and creativity on display in Toronto. In the trade, Plekanec has a good chance of seeing playoff action while Montreal is well adrift of making it into the post-season.