NHL: Montreal trades Plekanec to Leafs

Kladno native Tomáš Plekanec is changing teams for the first time in his NHL career. The centre, who was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in 2001 and began playing full time for the Habs in the 2005/2006 season, is not moving far: he was traded on Sunday to the Toronto Maple Leafs, along with forward Kyle Baun.

The 35 year-old’s chances of making the playoffs got a huge boost in the deal: the Leafs are currently second in the Eastern division, while Montreal are third from last.

Plekanec ranks seventh on the Canadiens’ all-time list for games played with 981.