NHL: Jágr will not play on Friday evening, Flames to release more information

Czech hockey forward Jaromír Jágr is not on the roster for Friday night’s game between the Calgary Flames and the L.A. Kings. The 45-year-old star veteran, who has been dogged by a groin injury this season, was not listed as injured but did not take part in the skate and team practice on Thursday. Flames’ coach Glen Gulutzan said more information would be made available on Friday. He told the press that, looking at Jágr’s career, it had not happened often that the player had had to miss games.

No. 68 recently played in his 1,731st NHL match, tying Ron Francis in third sport for most NHL matches. Gordie Howe has the record for most played, followed by Mark Messier.