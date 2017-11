Czech star forward Jaromír Jágr scored his first goal with the Calgary Flames on Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings and also assisted on Mark Janowski's first NHL goal. Jágr, 45, described first goals for any team as "special, especially in Canada". The first goal puck was scooped out of the net by Johnny Gaudreau for the Czech to save as a souvenir.

In goal for the Red Wings was netminder Petr Mrázek.

The Flames defeated the Red Wings by a score of 6-3.