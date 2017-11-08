NHL: Jágr returns after six matches

Czech hockey forward Jaromír Jágr returned to the line-up on Tuesday night for the Calgary Flames, but did not get on the scoreboard. He had been recovering from a minor lower-body injury. The forward played a total of 13 minutes. The Flames were even 3:3 against the Vancouver Canucks, but the match slipped away in 38 seconds when the Canucks got back-to-back goals in the third period.

Montreal Canadiens’ forward Tomáš Plekanec got an assist on the opening goal of the night for the Habs against newcomers the Vegas Golden Knights on their first ever visit to Montreal’s Bell Centre.

The Habs edged Vegas by a score of 3:2, their third straight win.