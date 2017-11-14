NHL: Jágr picks up assist in Calgary win over St. Louis

Jan Velinger
14-11-2017
Czech forward Jaromír Jágr picked up his second point in two games while Michael Frolík scored an empty-net goal in the Calgary Flames’ 7:4 win over St. Louis. Calgary are currently fourth in the Pacific Division with 10 wins and 7 losses.

 
 
