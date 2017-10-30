NHL: Jágr day-to-day

Jan Velinger
30-10-2017
Czech veteran forward Jaromír Jágr did not play in the Calgary Flames 2-1 win over the Washington Capitals on Sunday although he did skate with the team in practice and Flames’ coach Glen Gulutzan describer the player’s status as day-to-day. The Flames’ next match is against Pittsburgh on Thursday this week.

 
 
 
 
 
 
