NHL: Carolina hold off Flames, Jágr, for 2:1 win

Veteran hockey star Jaromír Jágr played on the top line for his team the Calgary Flames on Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes. Although the Flames trailed most of the game, they turned the pressure on in the third. Jágr didn’t score but picked up an assist on Calgary’s only goal scored by Sean Monahan, three minutes before the final buzzer.

The Calgary Herald’s Eric Francis on Friday reported that “Jágr looked good” in the top formation, pointing out that the star player had seen almost 15 minutes of ice time and had had four shots, “the most of any Flames forward”.