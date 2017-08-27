News site: Lithium mine to be restricted to 23 hectares

Lithium should be mined on an area of around 23 hectares at Horní Slavkov in West Bohemia, according to a binding environmental impact assessment conducted by the Ministry of the Environment, Novinky.cz reported. The site is at a waste pond left behind after the mining of tin in the area.

A proposal to mine an area of over 44 hectares was rejected, as was the idea of extracting lithium in only two parts of the waste pond.

The Czech Republic has an estimated 3 percent of the world’s reserves of lithium, which is used in the production of mobile phones and electric cars.