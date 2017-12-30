New Year fireworks display to celebrate centenary of Czechoslovakia

The traditional New Year fireworks display in Prague will take place at 6pm on January 1st, kicking off a year packed with anniversary events in the Czech Republic. The display be a celebration of the centenary since the birth of independent Czechoslovakia and 25 years since the birth of the Czech Republic.

It will be dominated by the national red, white and blue colours. People should get a good view of it from the Dvorak embankment and the Mánes, Čechov and Štefánik bridges. The show was moved from midnight to the first day of the year so that it can be enjoyed by families with children.