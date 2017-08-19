New tram lines approved

Jan Velinger
19-08-2017
The City of Prague is going ahead with planned changes which will see the introduction of two new tram routes. Plans for the project are to be drawn up after the proposal was passed by councillors this week. Changes to the tram lines will affect routes from Jižní Město to Žižkov and form Podolí to Michle. Both routes are part of long-term plans by the city's Dopravní podnik (public transport authority).

 
