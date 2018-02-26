New poll sees support for ANO rise to more than 33 percent

A new poll conducted by the CVVM agency suggests that if elections were held today they would be easily won by ANO, currently heading the outgoing government of its ministers together with experts.

The poll, released on Monday, suggests that ANO would receive 33.5 percent – up from 30.5 last month. The Pirates would receive 13 percent, the Social Democrats 12, and the Civic Democrats 10.5. The last to get into the lower house would be the Communists and Freedom and Direct Democracy, projected at 10 percent and 6.5, respectively.

According to the survey, three parties in the current lower house would slip below the minimum five percent threshold: the Christian Democrats, TOP 09 and STAN.

