News New law brings tightened security at nuclear stations

15-01-2017 09:44 | Daniela Lazarová

A new nuclear power law which took effect in 2017 has tightened security at the country’s two nuclear power stations, Czech Television reported on Sunday. The legislation has significantly increased the number of employees who need to have security clearance to work at a nuclear power facility. While in the past this concerned the station’s management and those who worked directly with nuclear fuel, which was around 200 people, now anyone who has access to sensitive areas such as the vicinity of reactors or nuclear fuel storage facilities much have clearance. This has increased the number of people with security clearance five-fold.

Roof of sports hall collapses during game 15-01-2017 09:43 | Daniela Lazarová The roof of a newly constructed sports hall in Česká Třebová, in the northeast of the country, collapsed during an evening game of floorball on Saturday night. Some eighty people were in the facility at the time of the accident but everyone managed to get out in time. No injuries were reported. The players in the tournament were schoolchildren from different parts of the region aged 15 -16. The cause of the accident is being investigated. Although the incident was preceded by several days of heavy snow experts are inclined to believe a construction error caused the collapse.

Weather forecast 14-01-2017 17:24 | Daniela Lazarová Sunday should be overcast around most of the country with more snow showers and day temperatures between 2 and -2 degrees Celsius. The coming week should bring a fresh bout of Arctic weather with night time lows dropping to -18 degrees in places.

Czech leaders want good working relationship with new US administration 14-01-2017 17:16 updated | Daniela Lazarová President Miloš Zeman and Foreign Minister Lubomír Zaorálek debated key foreign policy challenges in the year ahead at Lány Chateau near Prague on Saturday. At a press briefing following the talks Minister Zaorálek said they had agreed on the need to build a good working relationship with the new US administration, and stressed the importance of a functional European Union. Other issues discussed were the fight against terrorism and security issues. The talks are part of regular consultations on foreign policy between the government and president. President Zeman, who openly supported US president elect Donald Trump during his election campaign has received an invitation to the White House in April.

First case of bird flu confirmed in Prague 14-01-2017 17:01 | Daniela Lazarová The Czech Veterinary authorities have confirmed the first case of bird flu in Prague. The deadly H5N8 virus was confirmed in a dead swan found on the banks of the Vltava River in Prague 7. No special measures will be taken for the time being in the Czech capital. The bird flu has been confirmed in six other locations in the Czech Republic. Thirteen thousand birds have been slaughtered since the first case was confirmed just over a week ago to try and prevent the spread of the disease.

Schapiro fans turn out to sing for departing US ambassador 14-01-2017 16:34 | Daniela Lazarová Several dozen people turned out to bid a symbolic goodbye to US Ambassador to Prague Andrew Schapiro who is due to leave his post following the election of Republican Donald Trump to the White House. The group assembled close to Charles Bridge, giving the ambassador a rendition of the popular polka Škoda lásky and singing Goodby Andrew, a song composed in his honour. The ambassador was not present due to other engagements. His fans said they would post the goodbye songs on Facebook for him to see. Andrew Schapiro was appointed ambassador to the Czech Republic by outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama. He took up the post in September 2014.

Czech Republic helping to preserve Syria’s cultural heritage 14-01-2017 11:10 | Daniela Lazarová The Czech Republic is to contribute 3 million crowns towards restoring Syria’s war damaged cultural heritage in 2017. Selected items are to be restored at the laboratories of the Czech National Museum, but the money will also be used to finance equipment and restoration work in Syria. Last year the Czech government earmarked 200 million crowns in aid to Syria to be used both for humanitarian aid and other forms of assistance between now and 2019.

Kazakhstan easies travel restrictions in connection with 2017 World Expo 14-01-2017 09:20 | Daniela Lazarová In the course of 2017 Czech nationals will be able to travel to Kazakhstan for up to 30 days without a visa, the Czech Foreign Ministry announced on its web page. Kazakhstan has eased travel restrictions for Czechs and other EU nationals in order to facilitate participation at the 2017 World Expo which is to take place in Kazakhstan from June 10 until September 10. Forty-seven states will be represented at the expo which is expected to attract over 5 million foreign visitors.

Czech Republic suing European Commission over denaturated alcohol guidelines 14-01-2017 09:19 | Daniela Lazarová The Czech Republic is suing the European Commission over the new denaturated alcohol guidelines that are to come into effect as of August 2017. The government is thus hoping to prevent the new guidelines coming into force. The EC regulation was approved in order to reduce fraud and administrative burdens caused by too many national denaturing processes, of which there are currently over 150. The EC claims the new unified formula introduced is irreversible. However according to Czech experts the new “Euro” formula is not only easily reversible, creating space for fraud, but is three to four times as expensive as the current denaturing compositions used.