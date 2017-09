The Quartette, a new film by Czech director Miroslav Krobot, will receive its world premiere at the Chicago International Film Festival in the US this coming Saturday. Audiences in the Czech Republic will get their first chance to see the movie on October 30.

The Quartette is a comedy drama revolving around a group of string players. It follows the director’s 2014 debut Nowhere in Moravia, which drew domestic audiences of 150,000.