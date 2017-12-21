New health minister plans changes on reimbursements

The minister of health in the newly appointed ANO government, Adam Vojtěch, plans to put forward an amendment on reimbursements for medical aids within the next two months, Czech Television reported.

The changes would mean patients would have to spend less of their own money to acquire such items as wheelchairs, lenses for glasses and crutches.

The Constitutional Court ruled this year that the current system was non-transparent and unjust and rescinded part of the law as of the end of 2018. This means the Ministry of Health must put forward fresh legislation within the next 12 months.