New ferry replacing collapsed footbridge out of service

A ferry that went into operation last weekend at the place where a footbridge collapsed in Prague in early December has broken down, the Czech News Agency reported on Wednesday. The boat, which is free of charge, goes from Císařský ostrov to Troja, the location of Prague’s zoo.

Operators said the ferry had been put out of action by a technical fault but could not say when it would be running again.

Four people were injured, two seriously, when the footbridge collapsed in early December. The causes of the collapse are still being investigated.