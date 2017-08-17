New evidence numbers victims of 1968 invasion

Historians have specified the number of victims of the 1968 Soviet-led occupation of Czechoslovakia. According to the new figures, 137 Czechs and Slovaks died as a result of the occupation by the end of 1968. Over 400 people were killed by Soviet or Warsaw Pact troops who occupied the country until 1991. The new book by historians Prokop Tomek and Ivan Pejčoch called Occupation 1968 was presented on Thursday. According to the authors, they were able to specify the figures thanks to newly discovered archive material.