New operating licences for the Dukovany-3 and 4 nuclear reactors should be given by the end of the year, the deputy board chairman and finance director of ČEZ has announced. Martin Novák said that the applications had already been submitted to the State office for Nuclear Safety (SÚJB). A new unlimited license for the second unit at Dukovany was granted by the office at the end of June. Dukovany is the oldest Czech nuclear reactor with the four units completed between 1985 and 1987. They were originally expected to be operational for 30 years.