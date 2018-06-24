New Czech ice hockey strip splits opinion

Opinion has been divided by the new strip of the Czech national ice hockey team, which sees the traditional state symbol replaced by a large illustration of a lion wearing a crown.

The vast majority of respondents in a poll by the iDnes.cz news site said they did not like the national team’s new look, while the Czech player of the season David Pastrňák said he didn’t understand it and goaltender Ondřej Pavelec described it as a disgrace.

In contrast Martin Nečas, who was part of the Czech squad at this year’s world championships, said the jerseys were far nicer than the old ones. Now retired ice hockey great Patrik Eliáš said the lion was a national symbol and it was a great idea to use it as the symbol of the Czech team.