The National Cyber and Information Security Agency has officially gone into operation in Brno. The organisation has been hived off under a new law from the National Security Authority. At present it has 118 employees but that number will rise in future to around 400, the agency’s director, Dušan Navrátil, said on Tuesday. Its activities include protecting classified information in information and communications systems, cryptographic protection and work for the Galileo satellite system. Mr. Navrátil said it would also provide support in the case of cyberattacks.