The National Cyber and Information Security Agency has officially gone into operation in Brno. The organisation has been hived off under a new law from the National Security Authority. At present it has 118 employees but that number will rise in future to around 400, the agency’s director, Dušan Navrátil, said on Tuesday. Its activities include protecting classified information in information and communications systems, cryptographic protection and work for the Galileo satellite system. Mr. Navrátil said it would also provide support in the case of cyberattacks.
“My granny always called them ‘the boys’” – how Kubiš and Gabčík were taken in by England’s Ellison family
Video of Čech, warning fellow Arsenal players not to lift trophy, gains attention of fans
Mushroom app appeals to those in the dark
Prague and London swop notes on Brexit priorities
My Prague – Jiří Fajt