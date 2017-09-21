New born girl left in baby box in Strakonice

21-09-2017
A new born girl was placed in a baby box at a clinic in Strakonice in South Bohemia on Wednesday night. The founder of the Czech baby box system, Ludvík Hess, said her condition was stable.

Since the system was introduced a number of years ago, 159 children, unwanted by their parents, have been saved through baby boxes. There are currently 71 such facilities found across the Czech Republic.

 
 
 
 
