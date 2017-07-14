Members of the government met with representatives of the company AGPI on Thursday to discuss the buyout of land and removal of a pig farm in Lety near Písek, which stands at the site of a WWII Roma concentration camp. According to the spokesman for the Ministry for Human Rights, Michal Kačírek, the selling price has not been negotiated so far. Culture Minister Daniel Herman said earlier this week that the negotiations should be completed by the end of the summer and a proposal put to the government in September.