Nearly 400 tonnes of foodstuffs donated in national food collection

Some 397 tonnes of foodstuffs were donated during the Czech Republic’s fifth national food collection on Saturday, which is 70 tonnes more than in the previous year, organisers from the Business for Society platform have announced.

Some 750 shops, including stores owned by major chains such as Tesco and Lidl, took part in the event in which members of the public donated non-perishable foodstuffs for redistribution to those in need. This year, more than 4,000 volunteers and shop staff took part in the collection.