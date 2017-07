Dušan Navrátil, the former head of the country’s National Security Authority (NBÚ), will head the new national bureau for cyber security, after receiving approval by the Czech government on Monday. The decision was tweeted by Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka. The new bureau will eventually be housed in a new centre to be built between 2018 and 2023 - partly at a former army barracks site - outside Brno, with a capacity for some 400 employees.