Natural water sources on verge of being “untreatable”, expert says

The quality of water being fed into Czech reservoirs is rapidly declining, an expert from the Academy of Sciences told a conference in Prague on drinking water, and in some areas is on the verge of being untreatable, meaning it cannot be readily filtered to become potable.
Martin Pivokonský, director of the Academy’s Institute of Hydrodynamics said the biggest threat comes from rising levels of cyanobacteria and pesticides in natural water sources.
