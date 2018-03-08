National Security Council meets over situation at GIBS

A meeting of the National Security Council on Thursday addressed the situation at the General Inspectorate of the Security Forces (GIBS), after Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said he had lost faith in its head Michal Murín and doubted his moral and professional authority.

Mr Babiš said his concerns were based on documents of the Supreme State Office in Olomouc, which cannot be made public and with which he would acquaint members of the National Security Council.

Meanwhile, Michal Murín, who said last week that the prime minister had pressured him to resign and threatened his with a scandal if he did not, presented his case to members of Parliament’s Security Committee. The hearing took place behind closed doors.