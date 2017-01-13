News Nadiya Savchenko calls on Czechs to keep contact with Ukraine, lobby for prisoners

13-01-2017 13:31 | Chris Johnstone

Ukrainian member of parliament and former air pilot prisoner of the Russians, Nadiya Savchenko, met with Czech opposition lawmakers on the last of her three-day visit to the Czech Republic on Friday. She encouraged Czech leaders to keep in contact with their Ukrainian counterparts and called for them to lobby Moscow over the fate of ongoing Ukrainian prisoners from the conflict in East Ukraine. TOP 09 party leader Miroslav Kalousek said Savchenko was a symbol of liberty and resistance against the aggressor.

Czech soldier awarded highest EU mission medal 13-01-2017 15:39 | Chris Johnstone A Czech soldier has been awarded a European medal for service to security and defence goals. The medal was given to the sergeant for his actions during an attack on Czech troops stationed in Mali last year. He took a leading role in defending a hotel in Bamako which came under armed gun and grenade attack by insurgents. He is the first Czech soldier to be given such an award, the highest for a soldier on an EU mission. Czech soldiers have been tasked with protecting the EU’s training mission in Bamako.

Czech president invites pope to mark 75th anniversary of Lidíce 13-01-2017 15:37 updated | Chris Johnstone President Miloš Zeman has invited Pope Francis to visit the Czech Republic in June this year to mark the 75th anniversary of the Lidíce massacres. Around 20 Czechs from the village north of Prague were executed in a reprisal for the assassination of the Nazi acting governor of Bohemia and Moravia, Reinhard Heydrich, in 1942 by Czechoslovak parachutists from Britain. The village was razed to the ground and children and mothers sent to concentration camps. Altogether 340 people from Lidíce perished by the end of the war. Zeman explained in a letter to the pope that the event was highly symbolic for the Czech Republic.

Weather 13-01-2017 13:07 | Chris Johnstone The weather on Saturday will mostly be overcast with a high likelihood of snow showers, especially on high ground. Maximum daytime temperatures will range between minus two and plus two degrees Celsius.

Increased tax relief for parents with children backed in lower house 13-01-2017 13:06 | Chris Johnstone Lower house lawmakers have passed a raft of proposed government tax changes which mainly focus on offering more tax relief for parents for second, third, and fourth children. The move, for example, boosts tax relief for a second child by 2400 crowns to reach 19404 crowns. The measure, if backed by the Senate and president, should come into effect by April 1. But a series of amendments to the rules over electronic cash registers and sales declarations proposed by both government and opposition parties failed to win sufficient support.

Barbora Strycová fails to land Sydney doubles title 13-01-2017 12:14 updated | Chris Johnstone In tennis, Czech player Barbora Strycová failed to clinch the doubles trophy at the Sydney Open. Paired with Indian partner Sani Mirza, the Czech-Indian partnership went down 4:6 4:6 against Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Hungary’s Timea Babos in the final. Strycová and Mirza had been looking for their third title together.

Ennio Morricone and Dulce Pontes team up for Prague concert 13-01-2017 12:07 | Chris Johnstone Italian composer Ennio Morricone will team up with Portuguese singer Dulce Pontes to perform in the Prague stop of his 60 Years Music Tour. That is taking place at Prague’s O2 arena on February 4. Morricone and Pontes paired up to produce the Focus album in 2003 which sold 800,000 copies worldwide.

Slovak police charge Czech shot while allegedly burgling actor-politician’s villa 13-01-2017 11:42 updated | Chris Johnstone Slovak police have charged a Czech with burglary from the Bratislava villa of the well known actor and former politician Milan Kňažko. The actor shot the intruder during the incident. Local media said the Czech was aged 24 and came from Strakonice. Kňažko also served as Slovak foreign minister in the early 1990s and culture minister from 1998 to 2002. His villa was sited in a select district of the capital near the Slavín monument. Media reports said Kňažko fired three times with his legally held weapon and shot the suspect burglar in the legs.

Lower house lawmakers tighten rules for presidential candidates 13-01-2017 11:37 | Chris Johnstone Lawmakers have voted to tighten the rules for so-called “independent” presidential candidates who seek to qualify for the campaign through the collection of signatures. The lower house passed a motion calling for passport or identity card numbers to accompany the details of citizens backing would be presidential candidates in petitions. These must obtain backing from 50,000 citizens. The other route to stand is by getting support from sufficient lawmakers in parliament. Last time round in the first direct presidential elections four years ago a series of would be candidates were disqualified after checks on some of the signatures suggested they were false. The lawmakers also voted to refuse foreigners from other EU countries who only have temporary residency the right to vote in local elections although the government pushed for the change to be made.