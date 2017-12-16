Museum opened at Loděnice where Closely Observed Trains filmed

A museum commemorating the Czech Oscar winning film ʻClosely Observed Trains’ as well as the local railway has opened at the town of Loděnice near Beroun.
The film based on the book by Bohumil Hrabal was largely shot at the station by director Jiří Menzel. The museum at the station, which includes has been opened to coincide with the 120th anniversary of the rail route linking Prague, Rudná, and Beroun.
New Czech government, headed by Andrej Babiš, sworn in at Prague Castle
Waiting for Brexit: Czechs in the UK look ahead to 2019
“Winton child” Lord Alfred Dubs: I was luckier than most – I was met by my father in the UK
Čech moves up to 199 Premier League clean sheets
Newsweek: US ambassador to Prague was involved in Watergate-linked violence