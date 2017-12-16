Museum opened at Loděnice where Closely Observed Trains filmed

Chris Johnstone
16-12-2017
A museum commemorating the Czech Oscar winning film ʻClosely Observed Trains’ as well as the local railway has opened at the town of Loděnice near Beroun.

The film based on the book by Bohumil Hrabal was largely shot at the station by director Jiří Menzel. The museum at the station, which includes has been opened to coincide with the 120th anniversary of the rail route linking Prague, Rudná, and Beroun.

