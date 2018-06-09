Museum Night expected to attract thousands of visitors

Daniela Lazarová
09-06-2018
Seventy-seven Prague institutions will open their doors to the public within the increasingly popular Museum Night event held annually in the Czech capital.

Now in its 15th year, Museum Night offers visitors a guided tour of various institutions, including areas usually off limits to the public, workshops, theatre and dance performances.

Among the institutions which will open their doors to visitors between 9pm and 1am on Saturday are museums, galleries and Czech Radio. Admission is free of charge. The event traditionally attracts thousands of visitors.

