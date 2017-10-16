Municipal Court sends summons for lobbyist to begin jail sentence

Prague’s Municipal Court has sent a summons to lobbyist Marek Dalík, a former close aid to ex-prime minister Mirek Topolánek – to begin serving his prison sentence. In July, Mr Dalík was sentenced to five years in prison for soliciting a bribe over a military deal.

He also has to pay a four million crown fine or he would spend an additional two years behind bars. Mr Dalík could still file a complaint with the Supreme Court but the process would not delay the start of his sentence.