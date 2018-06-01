Multi-party support for Drahoš Senate run

Ian Willoughby
01-06-2018
The defeated candidate in the second round of presidential elections in January, Jiří Drahoš, is to stand for the Senate with the backing of several political parties, he announced on Friday. The chemist and former head of the Czech Academy of Sciences will have the support of TOP 09, the Christian Democrats, the Mayors and Independents and the Greens when he runs for a Senate post in the Prague 4 constituency in October.

Mr. Drahoš received 48.5 percent of the vote in January’s elections, which were won by the incumbent Miloš Zeman.

