MPs approve fast-track expropriation of land, buildings to quicken infrastructure expansion

The lower house of Parliament has approved an amendment which aims to facilitate and accelerate preparations for expanding the Czech Republic’s energy, communications and transportation infrastructure. Part of those preparations includes the expropriation of land via a so-called interim decision. This means construction can begin on plots even before the amount of compensation owed to the landowner is determined.
The amendment lists specific buildings and plots for fast-track expropriation, including areas where motorways and railways are to be expanded or new metro stops to be built.
Of the 160 MPs present for the vote, 156 were in favour while 4 abstained. It will now go to the Senate for debate, where it is expected to pass. The amendment could come into force in September.
