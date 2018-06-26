MPs: Appointing coalition supported by Communists on day of remembrance a mockery

MPs from the opposition parties the Mayors and Independents, the Christian Democrats and the Pirates have described the appointment of the first post-1989 government involving the Communists on the day of remembrance for the victims of communism as a mockery of those imprisoned and killed by the previous regime. The deputies made a joint statement to that effect at the lower house on Tuesday.

An ANO-Social Democrats minority coalition should be supported by the Communists on key votes in the Chamber of Deputies.

Responding to the criticism, the Social Democrats’ leader Jan Hamáček said the date had been selected by the president and the prime minister.