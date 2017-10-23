MP claims Christian Democrat leader will consider resigning

The head of the Christian Democrats Pavel Bělobrádek will stick with his pre-election promise and offer up his post at the party’s national conference this week, MP Jiří Mihola told journalists on Monday, adding it would not automatically mean the party leader’s resignation. The Christian Democrats fared worse than expected in the election at the weekend, losing four mandates and earning just 5.8 percent of the vote. Mr Bělobrádek had promised that if the result was worse than the last election, he would consider resigning. In the last election, the party received 6.88 percent. The party chairman responded by saying that he would wait for the meeting on Friday and stressed that Jiří Mihola was not his spokesman.