Motorist who caused fatal collision in Mělník area, had been drinking police confirm

A 40-year-old motorist who caused a fatal head-on collision in the Mělník area at the beginning of October was under the influence of alcohol, Mělník police spokeswoman Markéta Johnová has confirmed. The collision claimed the life of a 31-year-old woman in an oncoming vehicle and left her two children with serious injuries. Both are apparently now out of danger.
The driver had allegedly attempted to pass another car on a stretch of road where it is banned for poor visibility; he succumbed to his injuries later, after he was taken to hospital.
