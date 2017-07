A competitor died following a bad fall in a motocross world championship event in the West Bohemian town of Loket on Saturday. The 13-year-old rider has been named as Igor Cuharciuc from Moldova. Doctors attempted to resuscitate him for 45 minutes but he succumbed to his injuries at the race venue. Organisers Autoklub ČR said the relevant safety procedures had been adhered to and that the course met all safety standards.