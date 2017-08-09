Around half of Czech fathers would like to take long term parental leave but cannot because they are the main wage earner, the daily Lidové Noviny reported on Wednesday. At the moment only around 2.0 percent of Czech fathers take long term parental leave to look after their young children. One of the main factors is that they are the main wage earners with men’s wages on average 22.5 percent higher than women’s in the Czech Republic, the second highest difference in the EU.