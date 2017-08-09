Around half of Czech fathers would like to take long term parental leave but cannot because they are the main wage earner, the daily Lidové Noviny reported on Wednesday. At the moment only around 2.0 percent of Czech fathers take long term parental leave to look after their young children. One of the main factors is that they are the main wage earners with men’s wages on average 22.5 percent higher than women’s in the Czech Republic, the second highest difference in the EU.
Turkish court sentences Czechs to more than six years in prison
“There are three ghosts here, three ghosts and a unicorn” – tracing haunted Prague with Raymond Johnston
Use-It map highlights alternatives to classic tourist sites
Czech central bank tipped to increase interest rates
Prague lost its way when it came to big productions but has since skyrocketed back