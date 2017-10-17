Morricone bids farewell to Prague with last concert

Ruth Fraňková
17-10-2017
Famed Italian music composer, Ennio Morricone, accompanied by the Czech National Symphony Orchestra, performed to a sold out O2 arena in Prague on Monday night.

The concert, called Goodbye Prague, was part of his farewell tour entitled Ennio Morricone - Last ever show. The composer has announced that as of next year, when he turns 90, he will no longer perform in big concert halls.

 
 
 
 
 
 
