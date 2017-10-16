More than one hundred year record for temperature on this date broken in České Budějovice

16-10-2017
Monday saw unusually mild weather across many parts of the Czech Republic, with a new record for warmest temperature set in more than 100 years in České Budějovice.

On the date of October 16, the warmest previously recorded temperature in České Budějovice was 23 degrees Celsius in 1885. This Monday, the temperature registered was 25.8 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
 
 
 
