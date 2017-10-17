More than 9,000 Czech expatriates registered to vote

More than 9,000 Czechs have registered on the electoral lists in Czech embassies around the world.
The biggest interest in voting in the upcoming parliamentary elections, which will take place between Friday and Saturday, is in London, Brussels and Paris, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Czechs have the ability to vote in a total of 109 places around the world, including the Balad military base in Iraq.
Martin Nekola: Czech Chicago and other untold stories of Czechs abroad
Czech President Zeman addresses Council of Europe
Czech Republic faces court action over freedom of movement
Czech pre-election battle plugs into war of words over lithium mining deal
Prague prepares for launch of annual light show