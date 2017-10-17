More than 9,000 Czech expatriates registered to vote

Jan Velinger
17-10-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

More than 9,000 Czechs have registered on the electoral lists in Czech embassies around the world.

The biggest interest in voting in the upcoming parliamentary elections, which will take place between Friday and Saturday, is in London, Brussels and Paris, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Czechs have the ability to vote in a total of 109 places around the world, including the Balad military base in Iraq.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 