More than 80 Roma students receive stipends from NGO

More than 80 Roma students, at high schools and vocational schools, officially received stipends on Friday from the NGO Romea. Recipients are students whose study is threatened by poor domestic or financial conditions.
The stipend system covering the high school and vocational schools is in its second year and was founded by the NGO after repeated requests from parents in the Roma community. Stipends for high school students are 14,000 crowns per year and 21,000 for vocational school students.
The NGO already ran a program helping students at the university level.
