Around four fifths of Czechs regard drug use as a problem according to a survey carried out by the CVVM agency. Half of the respondents, however, regarded the responsible institutions are dealing with the question adequately. Two fifths also said they believed that treatment for addicts should be free. The survey was carried out in May. The latest figure of 82 percent regarding the issue as a problem is a slight fall on the 2015 figure when 88 percent said drug use was a serious issue.